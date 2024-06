Over $60,000 raised for Rapidan Dam Store owners As floodwaters begin to recede across the state of Minnesota a family in Blue Earth County is wondering what's next after raging waters caused an abutment of the 114-year-old Rapidan Dam to partially fail. A historic riverfront home toppled into the Blue Earth River last week. On Friday, county officials bought and demolished the Rapidan Dam Store. As our Jason Rantala shows us, the community is coming together to show support.