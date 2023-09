On 9/11, White Bear Lake VFW honors resident who died in Iraq war Monday marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Around the country, Americans are remembering those who lost their lives that day, including in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. In the morning, the local VFW honored those lives lost and the life of White Bear Lake native -- Elden D. Arcand -- who died while serving under Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005.