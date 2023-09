Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale Thursday at 3 p.m. Rodrigo will be travelling the world promoting her second album GUTS. She will come to the Xcel Energy Center March 15th. Fans had to register last week for a chance to get a code last night to buy tickets today. Ticketmaster says the response has been incredible and there are far more people registered than there are tickets available. They go on sale today at three o'clock.