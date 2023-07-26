NEXT Weather: Wednesday, July 26 9:00 a.m. Heat advisory starts at 10am and holds until 8pm Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index in the triple-digits. Next Weather Alerts in place. A cluster or storms organized late last night and dropped some needed rain overnight. It will be long gone by the time most wake up. Severe thunderstorm watch to expire at 4 am locally. Mainly dry for the rest of the day. Air quality is the tertiary topic of the day, but to be aware of poor air quality matched with the heat. We drop the temperature Friday to 90...a relief barely worth mentioning. We pull the highs down to 84 by Saturday. Better. Sunny and dry. We can’t rule out some isolated summer storms Thursday into Friday before the weekend conditions above.