NEXT Weather: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 12 p.m. Today will be HOT, hitting temperatures in the 90s with a heat index in the low/mid 90s. There is some chance for an isolated storm chance this evening. More of the same temperature-wise tomorrow as it will be hot and humid again. Highs drop down to around 80 for the weekend and to start next week. Widespread rain still forecast for Sat & Sun.