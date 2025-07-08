Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. Minnesota forecast from July 8, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says Tuesday is bringing sunshine and lower humidity. There is a chance for some storms to return later this week, with Friday looking particularly unsettled.
