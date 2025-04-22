Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. Minnesota forecast from April 22, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says Tuesday brings decreasing clouds and a high closing in on 70, and Wednesday will have the same, but without the clouds and rain to start the day.
