NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from September 19, 2023 A pocket of warmer and drier air will be taking over this afternoon and it holds until Thursday. Highs near 80. This is going to be a small surge of summer before fall officially arrives this weekend with rain. There will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday night. Nothing significant or expansive. Rain chances increases heading into the weekend. Still fairly mild on Friday with showers coming in. Our first fall weekend looks to be wet, with the potential for widespread rain. Temperatures about 70. Rain totals still up in the air, but it could be a soggy weekend.