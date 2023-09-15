NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from September 15, 2023 Behind this cold front will be stable air, but slightly cooler air. This will carry us through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures start climbing Monday, eventually leading us to a brief return to summer warmth Tuesday-Thursday. A forecast high of 85 Tuesday. Eventually another boundary moves through to cool us back down. That is tentatively going to be sometime Thursday. Definitely some passing showers through the AM for anyone outdoors. It’s scattered but you probably come across a few pockets of rain.