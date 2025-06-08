Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from June 8, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Adam Del Rosso has your latest forecast, including everything you need to know about an air quality alert in Minnesota that'll be in effect until 11 p.m.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.