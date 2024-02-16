Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. forecast from Feb. 16, 2024

WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer has your latest forecast and he says this is the weekend to get out and do your favorite winter activity! Temps will hang in the 30's until Monday night when we'll return to spring-like temperatures.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.