Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 5 p.m. forecast from Mar. 8, 2024

WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer has your latest forecast and he says...it's kind of boring on this side of the Mississippi River. The forecast remains quiet through the weekend. On the plus side: the sun will set at 7 p.m. on Sunday night.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.