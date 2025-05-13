Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 4 p.m. Minnesota forecast from May 13, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak is tracking the latest developments in the wildfires in northern Minnesota, as well as a cooler, wetter weather pattern moving into the state.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.