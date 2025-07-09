Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 4 p.m. Minnesota forecast from July 9, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says Minnesota can expect some rain chances to move in starting Thursday, with most parts of the state likely to see some drops over the next three days.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.