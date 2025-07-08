Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 4 p.m. Minnesota forecast from July 8, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak shares an update on how much rain has fallen in Minnesota in the last 30 days, and shares an early look at what the next weekend might bring.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.