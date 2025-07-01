Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 4 p.m. Minnesota forecast from July 1, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says after Tuesday's #Top10WxDay, Wednesday also looks pleasant and mostly dry, with highs lingering in the mid-80s.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.