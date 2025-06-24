Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 4 p.m. forecast from June 24, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says waves of rain will move through the state through Thursday before we dry out on Friday. We have another warmup on the way, but it will also get humid.
