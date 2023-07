NEXT WEATHER: 12 p.m. report from July 18, 2023 Today will be close to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny. Northwest Minnesota is under an air quality alert until 10 PM. The next storm chance will be tomorrow evening. Storm chances are a 1-out-of-5 in severity threat for mainly hail/winds. More heat (upper 80s) & humidity tomorrow. Forecast for the rest of the week is dry with highs in mid/upper 80s and lows in mid/low 60s through weekend.