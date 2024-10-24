Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 12 p.m. forecast from Oct. 24, 2024

WCCO meteorologist Adam Del Rosso has your latest forecast and he says that this recent stretch without rain has been the driest since February...of this year! However, there is some rain on the horizon.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.