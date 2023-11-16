NEXT Weather: 12 p.m. forecast from November 16, 2023 WCCO meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a cold front passes this evening (with no moisture/rain) dropping lows closer to 30° tonight. Wind chills will fall into the 30s by evening, 20s by Fri morning. High pressure brings sunshine and calmer winds back tomorrow into the weekend with highs a bit more seasonable in the 40s/low 50s. NEXT rain chance (though minimal) arrives late Monday with another moisture-starved system. That will reinforce the cold with highs by Thanksgiving back into the upper 20s/low 30s with lows in the teens.