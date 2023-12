NEXT Weather: 12 p.m. forecast from Dec. 13, 2023 WCCO meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says...High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine back to the area. Combined with a light southwest wind, temps climb to near 40. Thursday will be even warmer, into the upper 40s, but winds will be faster with gusts near 30mph (wind chills mostly in the 30s). A weak boundary dropping in from Canada will bring more clouds for Friday and even some rain especially later in the day into Friday night.