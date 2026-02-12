Nekima Levy Armstrong says White House's altered arrest photo of her "was diabolical" | Talking Poin Last month, activist and former Twin Cities NAACP president Nekima Levy Armstrong was arrested following a protest at a Minnesota church where the leader of a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office serves as a pastor. In Talking Points, Esme Murphy sits down with Armstrong to discuss the protest, her arrest, and her reaction to what she calls a “diabolical” attempt to degrade her image.