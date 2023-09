MPD investigates the city's 42nd homicide of the year Last night, police say their was an augment outside the 4th Street Saloon on West Broadway in north Minneapolis. A 29-year-old man was shot and killed. Another man with a gunshot wound went to HCMC. He's expected to be okay. Officers haven't arrested anyone in this case. There were 64 homicides in the city last year at this time, compared to 42 now.