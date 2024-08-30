Mother and teacher turns experience into a family-friendly cookbook Sarah Lang talks about here new book, "The Passport to Cooking Cookbook." See below for a few sample recipes:



Fruit Parfait



1 store-bought angel food cake, cut into 1" pieces

2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

2 cups fresh blueberries

Chantilly Cream, recipe follows



Put a few pieces of cake in a clear 8-ounce cup or mason jar. Top cake layer with cut up strawberries and blueberries, then top berry layer with a scoop of Chantilly cream. Repeat this process two more times. Top final cream layer with a few berries.



Note: Instead of angel food cake, this recipe can also be made with any white cake, pound cake, or cookie such as vanilla wafers, broken into bite-size pieces. A cup or jar of a different size can also be used but will affect the serving size.



Chantilly Cream



1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 T powdered sugar



Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and beat until stiff peaks form. (It'll be quicker to use a cold metal bowl and cold whisk attachments.)



Time: 20 minutes

Yield: Serves 6



Pesto Pasta



2 garlic cloves, chopped

1/4 cup roasted sunflower kernels

1 cup Italian flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 cup basil leaves

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

Salt and pepper, to taste

3/4 lb cooked pasta

1 cup pasta cooking water, reserved



Add all ingredients except pasta and pasta cooking water to a food processor or mortar and pestle. Pulse or grind until combined.

Add a tablespoon of pasta water to loosen then toss the pesto with the cooked pasta and add more pasta water, a bit at a time, just until sauce coats pasta. Season with extra salt and pepper and top with grated Parmesan cheese.

This recipe can be served hot or cold.



Time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings