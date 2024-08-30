Mother and teacher turns experience into a family-friendly cookbook

Put a few pieces of cake in a clear 8-ounce cup or mason jar. Top cake layer with cut up strawberries and blueberries, then top berry layer with a scoop of Chantilly cream. Repeat this process two more times. Top final cream layer with a few berries.
Note: Instead of angel food cake, this recipe can also be made with any white cake, pound cake, or cookie such as vanilla wafers, broken into bite-size pieces. A cup or jar of a different size can also be used but will affect the serving size.
Chantilly Cream
1 cup heavy cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 T powdered sugar
Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and beat until stiff peaks form. (It'll be quicker to use a cold metal bowl and cold whisk attachments.)
Time: 20 minutes
Yield: Serves 6
Pesto Pasta
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1/4 cup roasted sunflower kernels
1 cup Italian flat-leaf parsley leaves
1 cup basil leaves
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 lemon, juiced
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
Salt and pepper, to taste
3/4 lb cooked pasta
1 cup pasta cooking water, reserved
Add all ingredients except pasta and pasta cooking water to a food processor or mortar and pestle. Pulse or grind until combined.
Add a tablespoon of pasta water to loosen then toss the pesto with the cooked pasta and add more pasta water, a bit at a time, just until sauce coats pasta. Season with extra salt and pepper and top with grated Parmesan cheese.
This recipe can be served hot or cold.