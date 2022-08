Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game brought big excitement to St. Paul’s Allianz Field Wednesday evening, and big fun for fans.

MLS All-Star Game draws thousands to St. Paul Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game brought big excitement to St. Paul’s Allianz Field Wednesday evening, and big fun for fans.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On