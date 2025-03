Minnesota AG says calls for Derek Chauvin pardon "blatant disrespect" for law, George Floyd's family Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is reacting to calls for President Trump to pardon ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a topic that is picking up momentum after Elon Musk on X said a pardon is "something to think about." In 2021, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder for killing George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020. He's now serving a 22-year sentence.