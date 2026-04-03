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Minneapolis faith leaders link Jesus' crucifixion to local trauma

Good Friday marks the day Christians believe Jesus died on the cross. The story of Jesus' death and resurrection is the cornerstone of Christianity. Saturday marks Holy Saturday, a day of reflection to commemorate when Jesus lay in the tomb. Dozens in Minneapolis feel there's a connection between how Jesus was crucified and the trauma community members experienced in recent years. Jeff Wagner shows their journey of remembrance and prayer.
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