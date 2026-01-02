Minneapolis day care concerned over possible federal funding freeze Minnesota officials say child care centers at the center of fraud allegations were "operating as expected" during inspections this week. Friday marked the first time we heard about what they found in a review of claims made in a viral video. The allegations led to a federal funding freeze that providers say is leaving families backed into a corner. Conor Wight shows the mass confusion about what's going to happen, and when, as the threat of a federal funding freeze looms.