Minneapolis City Council approves new police contract, despite dissent from several members In an 8-4 vote, the Minneapolis City Council has approved a new contract for the Minneapolis Police Department, which includes a 22% raise over a three-year period. This would make them one of the highest paid police departments in the state. Two separate news conferences were held following the vote, one from Minneapolis city leaders, including the mayor and police chief, and another from City Council members. Watch an extended look of both.