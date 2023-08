Metro Transit to add trips to the Orange Line due to increased demand Metro Transit reports that they're adding new trips to the Metro Orange line from Minneapolis to Burnsville. The Metro A Line from Roseville to Minneapolis. Also routes 2, 9, and 30 all within Minneapolis' city limits. Some routes will will be available earlier and later in the day plus more frequently on weekends. Metro transit has also said they're working to make route 17 more reliable and easier to use.