Watch CBS News

Loring Park Art Festival arrives this weekend

In all, 140 artists will be in Loring Park selling their creations. This event first started in the year 2000. Cindy Jacobson, event co-producer, and Brenna Klassen-Glanzer, one of the Jewelry artists at the fair, preview the event.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.