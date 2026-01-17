Libyan man who traveled to Minnesota for treatment of rare condition detained by ICE Hani Duglof and his brother Mohamad Duklef arrived in Minnesota looking for help in 2014. They'd left Libya, unable to find relief for a rare condition that threatens to leave their skin torn and blistered at even the slightest provocation. After spending more than a decade studying, working and participating in clinical trials, Duglof found himself detained by ICE, unable to access the kind of food and care he needs.