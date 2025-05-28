Watch CBS News

Law enforcement are looking for a missing teen, believe he was taken against his will

Police say 16-year-old Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. hasn't been seen in 20 days, and believe he was taken against his will. His mother is pleading for his return.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.