Latest updates on SAG-AFTRA and UAW strike Hollywood writers and studios are heading back to the negotiation table after months of crippling strikes. A new deadline from the United Autoworkers Union when it comes to their strike against the Big Three Automakers. UAW President Shawn Fain announced a new deadline of Friday.. saying if progress is not made in negotiations, more workers will walk out at plants across the country. So far workers have walked out at three plants. The union is seeking a 36 percent raise over four years... Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have offered around 20 percent.