Watch CBS News

HSSR: Jan 3, 2025

See how a 12-year-old boy and a mother found comfort from the Hopkins high school football team. Plus, the Totino-Grace boys basketball team squared off with Cretin-Derham Hall in a close battle on the hardwood.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.