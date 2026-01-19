How to make this "pazazz in a pint" Pazazz apples are at the core of this healthy, delicious recipe from contest-winner Joan Donatelle.



Ingredients



2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon tahini

1 tablespoon maple syrup

½ teaspoon cinnamon

A pinch each salt and freshly ground pepper

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 cups cooked wild rice

1 large Pazazz apple, cored and chopped, about 2 cups

4 cups Revol, Mighty Spring, mixed greens

1 (8.8-ounce) package Love Beets, cooked beets, sliced

4 tablespoons pepitas

4 tablespoons dried cranberries

4 tablespoons pickled red onions



Directions



In a small mixing bowl, combine vinegar, tahini, maple syrup, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil and whisk to emulsify. Divide a generous tablespoon of vinaigrette into 4 pint jars. Next, divide the chickpeas, about ⅓ cup in each jar. Continue layering the ingredients in order, into each jar, ½ cup of wild rice, ½ cup Pazazz apples, 1 cup greens, 1 sliced small beet, 1 tablespoon pepitas, 1 tablespoon cranberries and 1 tablespoon pickled onions. Squish down with the back of a spoon as you layer to get all the layers in. Cover, label and refrigerate. You have four lunches ready to go! Want to serve your family this salad for dinner? Forgo the jars and make right into salad bowls.



Amount: 4 servings



Note: For even more protein, add 2 ounces of pulled chicken and 1 ounce of feta cheese to each serving.