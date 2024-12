How Second Harvest Heartland helps Minnesotans struggling with food insecurity The holiday season is a time for celebration, but it can also be a time of stress, even after the calendar turns to the New Year. Second Harvest Heartland says more than 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and are facing food insecurity. Allison O'Toole joins us to talk about what Second Harvest Heartland is doing to help our neighbors year-round.