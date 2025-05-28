Watch CBS News

Here are the must-have items for your at-home first aid kits

Dr. Gigi Chawla, chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota, shares some advice for how you can be prepared for many of the cuts and bruises that happen to kids at home.
