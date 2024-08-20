Hennepin County program on youth crime intervention under scrutiny The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it has a response to the crisis of kids, gun violence, and stolen vehicles. But after four kids were shot in a stolen car on the city's north side this weekend, the Minneapolis police chief says the county attorney didn't charge, or divert, the kids involved in the shooting. They ended up back on the street. The chief wants to see more serious consequences. However, some say intervention is what gets results.