Gov. Tim Walz on Minnesota lawmaker shootings 1 year later One year ago, a violent political attack changed Minnesota forever. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot and badly hurt as they answered the door for what they believed was a police officer. Former Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed inside their home by that same gunman. Gov. Tim Walz talks to WCCO's Esme Murphy about the shock of that morning and the lasting impact of the violence on him and the entire state.