GOP candidate for Minnesota AG on fraud scandal, Trump administration Minnesota Democrats have held the office of state attorney general for decades. Recent polls show there could be an upset in November. The most recent poll shows incumbent DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison trailing Republican Ron Schutz. The KSTP-Survey USA from earlier this month has Schutz with 45% support to Ellison's 43%. For 39 years, Schutz has been an attorney and partner at Robins Kaplan one of the state's best-known law firms. He was twice named by Forbes magazine as one of the nation's top 200 attorneys. He joins Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.