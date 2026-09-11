For Vikings' Aaron Jones, helping military kids start school right is personal Vikings running back Aaron Jones knows exactly what military kids go through — because he lived it. Both of his parents retired as Sergeants Major in the U.S. Army, and that upbringing shaped everything from his football career to how he connects with kids from military families today. Jones teamed up with the United Heroes League to hand out 500 pairs of shoes, helping kids start the school year with a little extra confidence. Hear why he says his childhood "established him for today's world," on and off the field.