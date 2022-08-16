Watch CBS News

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

The White House says first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is "only experiencing mild symptoms." CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins Nikki Battiste and Vladimir Duthiers with latest on this developing story.
