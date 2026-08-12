Family files wrongful death lawsuit following veteran's suicide hours after leaving Minneapolis VA A metro mother blames the Minneapolis VA Medical Center for her son's suicide. Marine veteran Allen Giller died less than four hours after leaving the Medical Center in 2022. His mother has filed a federal civil lawsuit. According to court documents, the VA denies the allegations. She recalls his final moments with Senior Investigative Reporter Jennifer Mayerle. We want to warn you it includes discussions of suicide.