Family, community leaders call for justice in SPPD fatal shooting of Yia Xiong On Monday, family and community leaders gathered to call for justice in the killing of Yia Xiong by St. Paul police. The group addressed recent developments in the case including the conclusion of the BCA investigation and involvement of the Minnesota Attorney General's office. Speakers reminded the public that at the time of his death, Yia was partially deaf and did not speak English.