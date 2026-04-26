Everything you need to know about magic mushrooms Last week, President Trump made headlines for lifting restrictions on psychedelic drugs, including magic mushrooms, or psilocybin mushrooms. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Legislature has been considering two measures to loosen restrictions on psilocybin mushrooms by creating a pilot program to study the mushrooms' healing properties and to remove criminal penalties for anyone caught with them. Dr. Jessica Nielson, an adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota and the chair of the state's Psychedelic Medicine Task Force, joins Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.