Eden Prairie lab making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage More than 105,000 people are on the U.S. waiting list for an organ transplant. Thousands will die before it’s their turn. In the search of another source of organs, Miromatrix is working on bioengineered organs. Sometime in 2023, Miromatrix plans first-of-its-kind human testing to start trying to prove it. (AP Video/Shelby Lum; AP Animation/Marshall Ritzel)