Does Minneapolis-St. Paul rank high for pizza?

Believe it or not, Denver is the city that ranks at the top of the list for having the best pizza, followed by Buffalo and Boston. Minneapolis ranks only 27th overall, but at least it’s higher than Memphis, which ranks at the bottom of the list.
