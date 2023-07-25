Watch CBS News

Do plant-based milks stand up, nutritionally?

A study analyzed nutrition labels and ingredients for 233 plant-based milk products from 23 different manufacturers. Researchers found only 28 of the drinks had as much or more protein, vitamin D, and calcium as cow's milk.
