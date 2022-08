Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the passenger seat when Kim Potter shot Daunte Wright in April 2021.

Daunte Wright's girlfriend sues Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the passenger seat when Kim Potter shot Daunte Wright in April 2021.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On